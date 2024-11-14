Hezbollah targets naval base of Stella Maris in Haifa

2024-11-14 | 10:10
Hezbollah targets naval base of Stella Maris in Haifa
0min
Hezbollah targets naval base of Stella Maris in Haifa

In a statement, Hezbollah announced the targeting of the "Stella Maris" naval base (a strategic base for naval monitoring and surveillance on the northern coast), located 35 km from the border, northwest of Haifa in Israel, with a missile salvo.

