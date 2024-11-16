Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs with new wave of airstrikes

Lebanon News
2024-11-16 | 10:30
High views
0min
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs with new wave of airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes started pounding Beirut's southern suburbs again, following an evacuation order to Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents.

A strike was recorded on Al Kafaat area as thick smoke erupted from the targeted sites and Israeli jets could be heard hovering over the Lebanese capital.

It is worth noting that airstrikes have been hitting the suburbs relentlessly since the early hours of Saturday morning.
 
Additionally, two Israeli strikes targeted Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs.
 
The latest airstrike was recorded on Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs, which caused loud explosions to be heard across the city.

Strike hits south Beirut after Israeli evacuation call: AFPTV
UNIFIL confirms artillery shell strike on its West Sector HQ in Chamaa
