Israeli airstrikes started pounding Beirut's southern suburbs again, following an evacuation order to Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents.



A strike was recorded on Al Kafaat area as thick smoke erupted from the targeted sites and Israeli jets could be heard hovering over the Lebanese capital.



It is worth noting that airstrikes have been hitting the suburbs relentlessly since the early hours of Saturday morning.

Additionally, two Israeli strikes targeted Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs.