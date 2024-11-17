Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns

Lebanon’s Minister of Education and Higher Education, Abbas Halabi, announced the closure of both public and private educational institutions, including private higher education institutions that rely on in-person teaching, in several areas including Beirut, the coastal regions of Chouf and Matn, Baabda, and Aley.



The closures will take effect on Monday and Tuesday, November 18 and 19, 2024, with remote learning being adopted during this period.



Halabi urged school, high school, vocational school, and private university administrators in the affected areas to prioritize safety and adhere to ministry guidelines. He also emphasized the importance of staying informed through official statements from the Ministry of Education.