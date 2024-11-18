Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

Lebanon News
2024-11-18 | 01:51
High views
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0min
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

A late-night Israeli airstrike on Sunday targeted areas in Tyre, South Lebanon, resulting in significant destruction.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Tyre

Destruction

Israel

Airstrike

Gantz says agreement with Lebanon must ensure Israel's freedom of action
Hezbollah mourns Media Official Mohammad Afif, killed in Israeli airstrike
