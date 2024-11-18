News
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
MP Abi Ramia meets PM Mikati: Ceasefire agreement within reach if Israel avoids evasion
Lebanon News
2024-11-18 | 04:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Abi Ramia meets PM Mikati: Ceasefire agreement within reach if Israel avoids evasion
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati received MP Simon Abi Ramia on Monday morning at the Grand Serail.
Following the meeting, Abi Ramia stated: "I met with Prime Minister Mikati, who is speaking on behalf of Lebanon, as Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is regarding the ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire agreement. The atmosphere in Lebanon is very positive, and Lebanon has agreed to the proposals presented by the United States and France.''
He continued: ''Today, we are awaiting the arrival of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein tomorrow in Lebanon for meetings with Mikati and Berri. It is certain that, after receiving the positive atmosphere from Lebanon, Hochstein will visit Israel to obtain their final response.''
''We would like to say that, if there is no maneuvering or evasion from Israel, we are on the brink of reaching a ceasefire agreement, which is necessary at both the popular and political levels in Lebanon,'' the MP emphasized.
Abi Ramia added, ''If we continue on this positive path, the agreement from Paris will be announced. I would like to take this opportunity to praise the serious, effective, and productive efforts of the French administration and authorities, who have worked tirelessly to support Lebanon's interests in these negotiations.''
He expressed, ''They have made great efforts without seeking media attention for their role. We are hopeful that by the end of the week, barring any maneuvering or bad faith, as we are accustomed to with Israel, we will reach a positive outcome."
Prime Minister Mikati also received a delegation from the Insurance Control Commission, led by Nadim Haddad, where they discussed the commission's work and current situation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
MP Simon Abi Ramia
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Meeting
Ceasefire
Israel
