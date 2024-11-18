Lebanese Minister of Labor Moustafa Bayram affirmed that war does not require a pretext, emphasizing that Israel's recent escalation was a unilateral decision.



Speaking on developments, Bayram revealed that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri briefed him on Iranian official Ali Larijani's visit to Beirut, describing Larijani as expressing complete confidence in Berri's leadership.



Bayram also noted that Berri will convey Lebanon's positive stance to U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein during their scheduled meeting on Tuesday, highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the crisis.



The minister reiterated the complementary roles of Lebanon's state and resistance: "The role of the resistance is to thwart the objectives of aggression, while negotiations are the responsibility of the state and government."