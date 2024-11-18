News
Labor Minister: Berri will convey Lebanon's positive stance to U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein
Lebanon News
2024-11-18 | 05:48
Labor Minister: Berri will convey Lebanon's positive stance to U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein
Lebanese Minister of Labor Moustafa Bayram affirmed that war does not require a pretext, emphasizing that Israel's recent escalation was a unilateral decision.
Speaking on developments, Bayram revealed that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri briefed him on Iranian official Ali Larijani's visit to Beirut, describing Larijani as expressing complete confidence in Berri's leadership.
Bayram also noted that Berri will convey Lebanon's positive stance to U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein during their scheduled meeting on Tuesday, highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the crisis.
The minister reiterated the complementary roles of Lebanon's state and resistance: "The role of the resistance is to thwart the objectives of aggression, while negotiations are the responsibility of the state and government."
Lebanon News
Labor
Minister
Moustafa Bayram
Nabih Berri
Lebanon
Stance
US
Envoy
Amos Hochstein
