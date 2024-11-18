The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry issued its daily report detailing the toll of the ongoing Israeli war on Lebanon.



According to the report, airstrikes carried out by Israel on Sunday, November 17, 2024, resulted in 35 people killed and 143 injuries.



Since the beginning of the war, the total toll has reached 3,516 killed and 14,929 wounded, highlighting the devastating impact of the aggression.