Israel army says soldier killed in combat in Lebanon

2024-11-20 | 14:34
Israel army says soldier killed in combat in Lebanon
0min
Israel army says soldier killed in combat in Lebanon

The Israeli military said Wednesday that a soldier was killed in South Lebanon, where its troops have battled Hezbollah since late September after a year of cross-border exchanges of fire.

The death brings to 50 the military's losses in Lebanon since the start of ground operations. It comes amid a U.S.-led push to secure a truce, with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein expected in Israel Wednesday after talks in Beirut this week.

AFP

