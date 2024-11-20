Israel army says soldier killed in combat in Lebanon

The Israeli military said Wednesday that a soldier was killed in South Lebanon, where its troops have battled Hezbollah since late September after a year of cross-border exchanges of fire.



The death brings to 50 the military's losses in Lebanon since the start of ground operations. It comes amid a U.S.-led push to secure a truce, with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein expected in Israel Wednesday after talks in Beirut this week.



AFP