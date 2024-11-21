Imad Achkar tells LBCI: What matters is that schools have resumed, whether there is a ceasefire or not

The Director General of the Ministry of Education, Imad Achkar, announced that "the school year in the public sector has proceeded smoothly, though not under normal conditions. A total of 270,000 students are enrolled, with 210,000 attending in person and 60,000 participating remotely. There are 534 schools providing in-person education and 340 offering remote learning, with a total of 22,000 teachers."



Regarding plans for the post-war period, Achkar told LBCI: "Many schools have been repurposed as shelters, and after the war, these schools will need to be rehabilitated to return to their previous state."



He added, "The important thing now is that schools have resumed, regardless of whether there is a ceasefire or not."