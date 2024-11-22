226 health workers killed in Lebanon since October 7: WHO

Lebanon News
2024-11-22 | 05:55
High views
226 health workers killed in Lebanon since October 7: WHO
0min
226 health workers killed in Lebanon since October 7: WHO

Nearly 230 health workers have been killed in Lebanon since the start of Israel's war in Gaza following the October 7 attacks last year, the World Health Organization said Friday.

The UN health agency said that 226 health workers have been killed in Lebanon in the more than 13 months of cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah over the Gaza conflict, with nearly 70 percent of those deaths since the tensions escalated into all-out war in September.
 
AFP

