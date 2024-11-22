UNIFIL statement: Four Italian peacekeepers injured in South Lebanon likely caused by 'Hezbollah or affiliated groups'

On Friday, UNIFIL released a statement reporting that "two 122-mm rockets struck the Sector West Headquarters in Chamaa, injuring four Italian peacekeepers who are now receiving treatment at the base hospital. Fortunately, none of the injuries are life-threatening."



The statement added that "the rockets, likely launched by Hezbollah or affiliated groups, impacted a bunker and a logistics area used by the international military police, causing significant damage to nearby infrastructure."



One of the affected structures reportedly caught fire, but base personnel swiftly extinguished the blaze.



This is the third attack on this UNIFIL base in Chamaa in a week.



Friday's attack comes amid heavy shelling and ground skirmishes in the Chama and Naqoura areas in recent days, heightening tensions in the region.



UNIFIL strongly urges combating parties to avoid fighting next to their positions. The inviolability of U.N. premises and personnel must be respected at all times.



Any attack against peacekeepers constitutes a severe violation of international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



"The deliberate or accidental targeting of peacekeepers serving in South Lebanon must cease immediately to ensure their safety and uphold international law," the statement concluded.