UNIFIL statement: Four Italian peacekeepers injured in South Lebanon likely caused by 'Hezbollah or affiliated groups'

Lebanon News
2024-11-22 | 10:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL statement: Four Italian peacekeepers injured in South Lebanon likely caused by &#39;Hezbollah or affiliated groups&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UNIFIL statement: Four Italian peacekeepers injured in South Lebanon likely caused by 'Hezbollah or affiliated groups'

On Friday, UNIFIL released a statement reporting that "two 122-mm rockets struck the Sector West Headquarters in Chamaa, injuring four Italian peacekeepers who are now receiving treatment at the base hospital. Fortunately, none of the injuries are life-threatening."

The statement added that "the rockets, likely launched by Hezbollah or affiliated groups, impacted a bunker and a logistics area used by the international military police, causing significant damage to nearby infrastructure." 

One of the affected structures reportedly caught fire, but base personnel swiftly extinguished the blaze.

This is the third attack on this UNIFIL base in Chamaa in a week. 

Friday's attack comes amid heavy shelling and ground skirmishes in the Chama and Naqoura areas in recent days, heightening tensions in the region. 

UNIFIL strongly urges combating parties to avoid fighting next to their positions. The inviolability of U.N. premises and personnel must be respected at all times.

Any attack against peacekeepers constitutes a severe violation of international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. 

"The deliberate or accidental targeting of peacekeepers serving in South Lebanon must cease immediately to ensure their safety and uphold international law," the statement concluded.

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Statement

Italian

Peacekeepers

Injured

South Lebanon

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
226 health workers killed in Lebanon since October 7: WHO
Israel's army reports seven soldiers injured in South Lebanon clashes in past 24 hours
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Four Italian UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in South Lebanon base shelling: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Four UNIFIL peacekeepers injured, facilities targeted, in separate incidents in South Lebanon: Statement says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

UNIFIL statement: Convoy attacked by drone in Sidon, five peacekeepers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-21

UNIFIL calls for negotiations as peacekeepers navigate South Lebanon amid heavy damage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Lebanon's 49th weekly emergency report: 13,976 Israeli attacks since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Israel attacks building in Douris in Baalbek and kills Dar Al-Amal University Hospital director

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Inside Israel: Concerns mount over ICC arrest warrants as ceasefire talks continue discreetly

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:44

Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:53

Israeli Army Radio: Hezbollah launches 30 rockets toward Galilee and Haifa Bay within 20 minutes

LBCI
World News
2024-10-15

US says advanced anti-missile system in Israel operational soon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-11-21

Fairuz turns 90: A celebration of Lebanon's legendary voice

LBCI
Sports News
12:08

Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Sports News
12:08

Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli strikes target a Chiyah building in Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Massive fires and building collapses reported following strikes on Galerie Semaan, Chiyah, and Bir al-Abed

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:50

Israeli airstrikes claim more lives, bringing total toll to 3,583 killed and 15,244 injured

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Israeli army reveals death of 83 soldiers in ground operations on Lebanon's front

LBCI
World News
16:04

UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board passes resolution against Iran: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More