Lebanon's 49th weekly emergency report: 13,976 Israeli attacks since start of war

Lebanon News
2024-11-22 | 13:26
High views
Lebanon's 49th weekly emergency report: 13,976 Israeli attacks since start of war
4min
Lebanon's 49th weekly emergency report: 13,976 Israeli attacks since start of war

Caretaker Environment Minister and Emergency Committee Coordinator Nasser Yassin released the 49th weekly report on the ongoing Israeli war in Lebanon. The report details severe escalation and its impact on civilians and infrastructure across the country.

In the past 24 hours, Israel carried out 134 airstrikes across various regions in Lebanon, with the majority targeting South Lebanon (54 strikes), Nabatieh (48 strikes), Baalbek-Hermel (17 strikes), and Mount Lebanon (15 strikes). Since the beginning of the hostilities, a total of 13,976 attacks have been recorded.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported 59 people killed with 112 others injured over the last day, raising the overall toll to 3,642 killed and 15,356 wounded since the war began.

According to the report issued by the Health Ministry on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the number of children killed reached 231, with 1,346 injured.

Moreover, 674 women were killed, with 2,697 others wounded. In the health sector, the total number reached 214 killed and 321 injured.

The total number of displaced has currently reached 1,237,892 in and outside shelters. In centers, 190,102 are in shelters, and 1,047,790 are outside.

The number of accredited shelters reached 1,177, including 720 public and private educational institutions, where 976 centers reached maximum capacity.

Between September 23 and November 22, 2024, Lebanese General Security recorded the movement of 390,656 Syrian nationals and 234,242 Lebanese into Syria as they sought refuge from the violence.

All security agencies maintain security, contribute to assisting the displaced, distribute food and fuel, protect shelters, prevent monopolies, control prices, and monitor and control borders.

The Cabinet decided to allocate a treasury advance of $ 10 million to finance the plan to purchase diesel oil for shelters, providing 16 million liters of diesel within four months.

Based on this decision, the Energy and Water Ministry launched on Thursday the mechanism for distributing diesel for heating and electricity generation in shelters in coordination with the ministries represented in the joint committee on this subject, namely the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities, the Ministry of Finance and the Disaster Management Unit.

The Interior and Municipalities Minister circulated to the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) to take all necessary legal measures to prevent the establishment or expansion of camps for displaced Syrians near the course of the Litani River in the governorates of Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa.

The Communications Ministry announced that on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Alfa and Touch will provide a free package of 20GB to 130,255 teachers and students in public schools whose names are listed in the regulations of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, through their accredited centers in all Lebanese regions or through the websites and applications of the two companies. 

A similar service is being provided to professors and students at the Lebanese University. 

Moreover, the Public Health Ministry launched the national influenza vaccination campaign cooperating with UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Furthermore, the Army issued a statement on Monday, November 18, on the arrival of an Italian plane carrying an ambulance mechanism provided by the Italian authorities and the Military-Technical Committee for Lebanon. 

On Thursday, the Directorate issued a statement on the arrival of a food and medical aid plane from the Russian Federation for the Army. 

A Kuwaiti military aircraft arrived this week at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut as part of the air bridge set up by the State of Kuwait to relieve the Lebanese people, carrying 40 tons of humanitarian and relief aid provided by the Kuwaiti Red Crescent.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Emergency

Report

Israeli

Attacks

War

Download now the LBCI mobile app
