Justice Minister reveals to LBCI plans to address Israeli attacks on healthcare sector with Health Minister

Lebanon's caretaker Justice Minister Henri Khoury affirmed ongoing coordination with the government led by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, stating, "Mikati is addressing the needs of all ministries, including those not participating in cabinet sessions."



Khoury added that he regularly attends committee meetings.



Speaking to LBCI, the minister highlighted efforts to maintain judicial operations despite the conflict. He emphasized coordination with judicial assistants and security forces to transfer case files from conflict-affected areas, allowing judges to proceed with rulings.



Khoury revealed plans to amend judicial laws to extend the terms of Higher Judicial Council members until replacements can be appointed.



On the war and negotiations, he reiterated Lebanon's commitment to U.N. Resolution 1701. He noted that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is negotiating as a political figure with delegated authority, not merely as the head of parliament.



Khoury also announced plans to meet with caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad to address Israeli attacks on the healthcare sector and assess potential actions.



Regarding Lebanon's presidential vacuum, Khoury stressed the urgency of electing a president, calling it a domestic responsibility and warning against further delays.