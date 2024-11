An Israeli airstrike early Saturday targeted an eight-story residential building on Mamoun Street in the Basta area of Beirut, leveling the structure and causing significant damage to nearby buildings.



According to a statement from the Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry, the initial toll from the strike stands at four kills and 23 injured. Rescue teams are actively working to clear the rubble in search of survivors.



Videos of the site emerged, showing the extensive destruction.



Moreover, rumors are swirling on Hebrew news outlets and social media that the target of a massive Israeli strike in central Beirut was either new Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem or senior Hezbollah officer Talal Hamiya.

دمار هائل في شارع فتح الله في #البسطة pic.twitter.com/NpwxTMhqLJ — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) November 23, 2024