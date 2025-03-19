Education minister discusses official exam preparations, proposes canceling Brevet exams

As part of preparations for the official exams, Education Minister Rima Karami held a series of administrative and educational meetings on Wednesday.



The meetings reviewed administrative, educational, and logistical preparations for the official Lebanese Baccalaureate exams in all four tracks, scheduled for the last week of June.



The minister stated that she had submitted a draft decree to the Cabinet requesting approval to cancel this year’s official exams for the Brevet certificate and replace them with school-based exams.



She noted that the proposal has been referred to the State Shura Council before being presented to the Cabinet for a final decision.



Karami emphasized that it is up to the Cabinet to approve or reject the proposal.



She urged both administrators and students to continue their preparations for the exams, stressing their importance as a national assessment tool.



She also pointed out that the curriculum development project will include improvements to evaluation and assessment methods, adopting a competency-based approach.