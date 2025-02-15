Lebanese Army arrests suspects in attack on UNIFIL convoy and soldiers

The Lebanese Army carried out a series of security operations on February 14 and 15 to track down those involved in the recent attack on a UNIFIL convoy and army personnel, which resulted in injuries.



Several individuals have been arrested, and investigations are ongoing under the supervision of the judiciary.



In a statement, the army command reiterated its warning against vandalism and public and private property attacks. It emphasized the importance of peaceful expression and affirmed that it will not tolerate any security violations or threats to civil peace.