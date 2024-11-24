Sources closely following the negotiation file confirmed to LBCI that Israel informed U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, upon his arrival in Washington, of its objection to France’s presence on the committee monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.



The source added that the objection is based on France’s support for the decision issued by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).



“Lebanon remains committed to France’s participation, and there are no other obstacles to announcing the agreement,” the source said.