According to Élysée sources, discussions regarding a cease-fire along the Blue Line have made significant progress, building on efforts led by Presidents Macron and Biden since September.



The aim is to achieve a cease-fire that ensures the protection of civilians, the safe return of displaced individuals to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line, and respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty.



“We continue to work toward this objective in collaboration with stakeholders and our American partners,” the sources said.



“We hope the stakeholders will seize this opportunity as quickly as possible.”