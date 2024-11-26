Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed the country’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York to submit a new complaint to the U.N. Security Council in response to Israel's ongoing and deliberate attacks on the Lebanese army since the start of its aggression on October 8, 2023.



These attacks have intensified significantly in recent weeks.



The complaint details serious assaults on army positions, vehicles, and personnel recorded between November 17 and November 24, 2024, in several locations in southern Lebanon, including Al-Mari, Sarafand, the Burj Al-Muluk–Qlayaa road, and Al-Amariyeh.



These attacks resulted in the killing of 10 army personnel and wounding 35 others, with some sustaining critical injuries.



In its complaint, Lebanon called on U.N. Security Council member states to condemn Israel's repeated assaults on the Lebanese army, describing them as blatant violations of international law, the U.N. Charter, and international resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701.



Lebanon emphasized that the army is a cornerstone in implementing this resolution and ensuring sustainable security and stability in southern Lebanon by asserting the authority of the Lebanese state over its entire internationally recognized territory and borders in close cooperation with UNIFIL.





Lebanon stressed that targeting the army severely undermines current international efforts to achieve a ceasefire and weakens ongoing mediation aimed at stabilizing the region.



It also framed the attacks as a clear signal of Israel's rejection of any peace initiatives and its insistence on escalating military actions over diplomatic solutions.