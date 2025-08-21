Lebanese Youth and Sports Ministry moves to regulate free flight sports with new licensing rules

The Lebanese Youth and Sports Ministry announced new measures to regulate free flight activities in Lebanon, including paragliding, delta plane flying, and acro-paragliding, through a licensing framework aimed at ensuring safety and compliance with international standards.



In a meeting dedicated to discussing the draft decision, ministry officials agreed to establish clear conditions for granting licenses, which will be submitted to the minister for approval. Existing associations will be given a three-month grace period to regularize their status.



The ministry stressed that the move does not amount to a ban but rather sets out guidelines to organize the sector and safeguard participants. Associations that meet the requirements will be eligible for licenses, while any practice outside this framework will be considered a legal violation.



It also emphasized that the decision does not prohibit these sports, but rather defines the framework for their practice (paragliding, Delta plane paragliding, and acro-paragliding) by internationally approved safety standards.



Officials clarified that Decree No. 90/1 of 2007 never prohibited these sports but sought to regulate them, noting that any future amendments or updates to the regulations will be developed in coordination with relevant ministries and committees.



An administrative committee will be formed to follow up on the licensing process and prepare a comprehensive plan for developing the free flight sector in line with public interest and safety.