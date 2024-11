The Israeli military announced a series of airstrikes, claiming to target 'Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs, focusing on six key sites, including facilities used by Hezbollah's naval missile unit.'



According to Israel's army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the strikes destroyed military buildings, command centers, and other operational infrastructure 'linked to Hezbollah.'



The latest attacks form part of a broader campaign by the Israeli military, which claims to have struck approximately 30 Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburbs since the start of the week.



"These include command centers for the group's intelligence wing, naval missile unit, and Unit 4400, as well as weapons depots and other military assets," Adraee claimed.



The Israeli military stated that the operation aims to degrade Hezbollah's capabilities to execute attacks and disrupt its production and storage facilities developed over the years.



It also accused Hezbollah of deliberately embedding its military infrastructure within densely populated areas, claiming to use civilians as 'human shields.'

#عاجل جيش الدفاع هاجم ستة أهداف أرهابية ومن ضمنها مباني عسكرية استخدمتها وحدة الصواريخ البحرية في حزب الله في الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت: منذ بداية الأسبوع تمت مهاجمة نحو 30 هدفًا في الصاخية



🔸أغارت طائرات حربية لسلاح الجو قبل قليل بتوجيه استخباري على ستة أهداف إرهابية لحزب الله… pic.twitter.com/WkJ2tADRH2 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 26, 2024