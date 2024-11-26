News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ceasefire announcement expected soon, set to take effect Wednesday: Israel's Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 09:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ceasefire announcement expected soon, set to take effect Wednesday: Israel's Channel 12 reports
Israel's Channel 12, citing Israeli officials, noted that a ceasefire announcement is expected on Tuesday evening, with the agreement set to take effect Wednesday morning.
Lebanon News
Ceasefire
Lebanon
Israel
Next
Israeli Ambassador to Washington says agreement with Lebanon could lead to easing of US arms restrictions: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
US envoy McGurk heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss Gaza ceasefire
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:43
Israel's army claims to hit Hezbollah's command centers, weapon storage facilities in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:43
Israel's army claims to hit Hezbollah's command centers, weapon storage facilities in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:27
Israel's military intensifies attacks in Lebanon, with new airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
11:27
Israel's military intensifies attacks in Lebanon, with new airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Middle East News
11:17
Israeli PM Netanyahu to address media at 8:00 p.m.
Middle East News
11:17
Israeli PM Netanyahu to address media at 8:00 p.m.
0
Middle East News
11:14
Israel's cabinet meeting to vote on Lebanon ceasefire deal has been delayed: Netanyahu's spokesperson tells CNN
Middle East News
11:14
Israel's cabinet meeting to vote on Lebanon ceasefire deal has been delayed: Netanyahu's spokesperson tells CNN
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:43
Israel's army claims to hit Hezbollah's command centers, weapon storage facilities in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:43
Israel's army claims to hit Hezbollah's command centers, weapon storage facilities in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:27
Israel's military intensifies attacks in Lebanon, with new airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
11:27
Israel's military intensifies attacks in Lebanon, with new airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Middle East News
11:14
Israel's cabinet meeting to vote on Lebanon ceasefire deal has been delayed: Netanyahu's spokesperson tells CNN
Middle East News
11:14
Israel's cabinet meeting to vote on Lebanon ceasefire deal has been delayed: Netanyahu's spokesperson tells CNN
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
10:42
Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:26
Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)
Lebanon News
09:26
Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)
0
Lebanon News
07:16
LBCI sources: Mikati to announce government's position on ceasefire deal Tuesday evening, discussions set for Wednesday
Lebanon News
07:16
LBCI sources: Mikati to announce government's position on ceasefire deal Tuesday evening, discussions set for Wednesday
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Ain al-Tineh to meet Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Ain al-Tineh to meet Speaker Berri
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
2
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
3
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
5
Lebanon News
09:52
Israel warns Lebanon residents: Several Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches linked to Hezbollah will be targeted
Lebanon News
09:52
Israel warns Lebanon residents: Several Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches linked to Hezbollah will be targeted
6
Lebanon News
10:42
Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
10:42
Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
7
Lebanon News
13:55
New warning: Israel's army issues evacuation notice for Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:55
New warning: Israel's army issues evacuation notice for Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli strike hits area between Ras Al Naba'a and Al-Nuwayri in central Beirut
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli strike hits area between Ras Al Naba'a and Al-Nuwayri in central Beirut
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More