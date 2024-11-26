Israel continues to strike central Beirut, targeting Hamra, Mar Elias, and Zokak El-Blat

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 14:00
High views
Israel continues to strike central Beirut, targeting Hamra, Mar Elias, and Zokak El-Blat
0min
Israel continues to strike central Beirut, targeting Hamra, Mar Elias, and Zokak El-Blat

An Israeli airstrike targeted a building in Beirut's Hamra, causing a plume of smoke to rise from the site. The targeted building is located on a side street branching off from the bustling Hamra commercial avenue.
 
In addition to the Hamra strike, reports indicate that the areas of Mar Elias and Zokak El-Blat in Beirut were also hit, further intensifying the ongoing violence in the Lebanese capital.

Lebanon News

Israel

Strike

Beirut

Hamra

Mar Elias

Zokak El-Blat

