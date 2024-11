The Israeli army claimed to eliminate key figures in Hezbollah's aerial unit (127), including the operational head responsible for directing drone and cruise missile attacks against Israel.



"Since the outbreak of hostilities, the Israeli air force has targeted 200 sites linked to the unit. This includes over 150 drone launch platforms, 20 weapons storage facilities, 30 command centers, and four production workshops. The strikes are said to have destroyed 70% of Hezbollah's drone stockpile and approximately 30 cruise missiles," Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed on X.



Israel's military claimed to have killed Jaafar Ali Samaha in a recent airstrike on Beirut, who was reportedly responsible for directing aerial attacks, including drone and cruise missile launches, and coordinating operations across Hezbollah units. He served as deputy commander of Unit 127 for over a decade.



The army also claimed to kill Mohammad Hussein Srour, "Abu Saleh," who was the unit's leader, was killed in Beirut on September 26, 2024.



Khodr Al-Abed Bahjat was allegedly killed. He was the unit's northern Litani region commander, eliminated approximately a month after Srour.

#عاجل القضاء على سلسلة قيادة الوحدة الجوية التابعة لحزب الله (127): تصفية مسؤول العمليات في الوحدة الجوية الذي تولى قيادة إطلاق المسيّرات وصواريخ الكروز باتجاه إسرائيل



🔸على مدار السنوات الأخيرة أنشأت منظمة حزب الله الإرهابية سلسلة منشآت تابعة للوحدة الجوية (127) في أنحاء لبنان.… pic.twitter.com/0TUwSdDZWB — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 27, 2024