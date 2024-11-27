Energy Minister: Damage to water facilities surpasses $200 million, electricity infrastructure over $300 million

Lebanon's caretaker Energy and Water Minister, Walid Fayad, condemned the deliberate targeting of the country's infrastructure during the recent Israeli assault, emphasizing the extensive damage to the water and electricity sectors.



"The enemy intentionally struck vital infrastructure, with water and electricity facilities suffering the brunt of the destruction," Fayad said, noting the damage to water treatment plants, sewage systems, public wells, pumping stations, transmission lines, reservoirs, and solar energy systems.



He described this systematic destruction as a reflection of "a historical desire and greed for Lebanon's water resources since the establishment of the Israeli entity."



Fayad revealed that damages to Lebanon's water facilities and equipment surpassed $200 million, while losses in the electricity sector's infrastructure were estimated at over $300 million to $400 million. He also highlighted that Southern Lebanon Water Establishment alone lost ten employees who were killed during the war.



Additionally, reduced revenue from electricity billing was estimated at around $130 million.



Speaking at the 16th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Water in Jordan, where he led a delegation including Khaled Obeid, the Director General of the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Water Establishment and the Director General of the North Lebanon Water Establishment, Fayad paid tribute to "the resilient Lebanese people and workers in the water, electricity, and fuel distribution sectors for their dedication during these challenging times."



He urged workers to remain prepared to accommodate the return of residents to their villages and homes.



Fayad also called on Arab ministers and their respective governments to support Lebanon in reconstruction efforts and help restore the water sector to recovery and sustainability.