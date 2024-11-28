MP Melhem Khalaf says parliamentary session continues "non-state" approach

MP Melhem Khalaf stated that Thursday's parliamentary session, saying that it was a continuation of the "non-state" approach and patchwork politics.



He emphasized that the session failed to prioritize the most urgent issues and that such policies would not lead Lebanon toward a better future.



Khalaf further stressed that the upcoming session on January 9 would be a direct application of Article 49 of the Constitution, which mandates that the presidential election session must continue through successive rounds until a new president is elected.