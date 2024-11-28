News
MP Fadlallah: Lebanese Army essential for national stability, calls for strengthened defense
Lebanon News
2024-11-28 | 06:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Fadlallah: Lebanese Army essential for national stability, calls for strengthened defense
MP Hassan Fadlallah reiterated Lebanon's strong commitment to supporting the Lebanese Army, highlighting that the recent vote was aimed at preventing a leadership vacancy, thereby extending the army's mandate.
He emphasized the deep-rooted relationship of respect, coordination, and cooperation between the army and its leadership, noting that the Lebanese Army is crucial for maintaining national peace and security.
Fadlallah also expressed support for expanding the army's presence in the south.
Regarding potential conflict, Fadlallah made it clear that the decision for war rests with Israel.
He stressed that Lebanon would respond to any Israeli aggression, but also pointed out the army's current limitations, calling for increased military support.
He assured that there would be no conflict between the army and Hezbollah but rather a united effort.
Lebanon News
MP Hassan Fadlallah
Lebanese Army
National Stability
Support
Israel
War
