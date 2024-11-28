MP Fadlallah: Lebanese Army essential for national stability, calls for strengthened defense

MP Hassan Fadlallah reiterated Lebanon's strong commitment to supporting the Lebanese Army, highlighting that the recent vote was aimed at preventing a leadership vacancy, thereby extending the army's mandate.



He emphasized the deep-rooted relationship of respect, coordination, and cooperation between the army and its leadership, noting that the Lebanese Army is crucial for maintaining national peace and security.



Fadlallah also expressed support for expanding the army's presence in the south.



Regarding potential conflict, Fadlallah made it clear that the decision for war rests with Israel.



He stressed that Lebanon would respond to any Israeli aggression, but also pointed out the army's current limitations, calling for increased military support.



He assured that there would be no conflict between the army and Hezbollah but rather a united effort.