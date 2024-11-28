Baalbek-Hermel governor to LBCI: Baalbek Citadel unharmed, minor damage to nearby sites

Baalbek-Hermel governor Bachir Khodr confirmed to LBCI that the historic Baalbek Citadel remains unharmed following recent attacks on its surroundings.



However, he noted that some archaeological sites about 100 meters from the rocket impact site sustained minor damage.



Khodr emphasized the need for the Culture Ministry's assessment to determine the extent of the damage. He stressed the importance of restoring daily life to normal as quickly as possible.