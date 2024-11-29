Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December

The Director General of Civil Aviation at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport Fadi El-Hassan, announced on Friday that some airlines have resumed their flights, and it is expected that 90% of airlines will have resumed operations by around December 15, with bookings increasing significantly.



Speaking to LBCI, he stated that the recent aggression caused disruptions in passenger traffic but did not result in any physical damage to the airport.



He emphasized that everyone is prepared to welcome incoming travelers.