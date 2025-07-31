Army Day address: Lebanese President Aoun outlines achievements and challenges

English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Marking Lebanon's Army Day, President Joseph Aoun addressed the nation with a firm declaration of his commitment to implementing the principles laid out in his oath of office, vowing to carry them out "without amendment or change."



His remarks come amid mounting international pressure on Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah.



While reiterating his long-standing position that arms must be solely in the hands of the Lebanese state, the president also stressed Lebanon's right to resist ongoing Israeli violations and insisted on Israel's withdrawal from remaining occupied Lebanese territories. He noted that defending Lebanese sovereignty and maintaining internal peace remain top priorities of his presidency.



The speech also served as a review of achievements made during his term despite numerous challenges. President Aoun highlighted three main pillars of progress:



First, he pointed to his anti-corruption drive, which has led to the lifting of political protections for several officials accused of misconduct. Multiple ministers were detained, banking figures were prosecuted for embezzlement, and judges were referred for disciplinary action. Oversight bodies were also strengthened.



Second, he spoke about the reactivation of Lebanon's public administration. Long-stalled state institutions saw a wave of appointments, including regulatory bodies in key sectors that had been run in caretaker capacities for years.



Third, President Aoun emphasized his efforts to restore Lebanon's ties with the Arab world and the international community. Diplomatic outreach led to increased visits from Arab and European officials, the lifting of travel bans to Lebanon, and the reopening of embassies. He noted that this renewed engagement laid the groundwork for economic, agricultural, and healthcare cooperation, with hopes of broader Arab support for Lebanon's post-war reconstruction.