Israeli forces conduct new incursion near Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital in South Lebanon

The Lebanese state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Monday a new incursion by Israeli forces, including tanks and military vehicles, near the Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital in the northern part of the town.



The report also indicated that Israeli forces and vehicles withdrew from the Doubieh area west of the town after conducting extensive search operations.



Despite the partial withdrawal, Israeli forces remain stationed on several hills around Meiss El Jabal in South Lebanon. They continue to carry out sporadic shelling, gunfire, and artillery strikes, causing heightened tension in the area.