Lebanese FM says: Lasting peace in Lebanon requires end to Israel's occupation

During the Cairo Ministerial Conference to Enhance the Humanitarian Response in Gaza, Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib stated, "We have made it clear that our permanent choice is diplomacy while defending ourselves when subjected to aggression."



He affirmed Lebanon's commitment, saying, "We renew our pledge to fulfill our obligations in accordance with the provisions of the U.N. resolution and the arrangements announced last week in a joint statement by the United States and France."



However, he added that "lasting stability and peace cannot be achieved until Israel ends its occupation of all Lebanese territories."



The foreign minister emphasized that diplomacy and the full, parallel implementation of Resolution 1701 have created a critical opportunity to address the crisis.



He urged the world to act with conscience to meet the humanitarian needs of Gaza, warning that failure to do so would lead to the "loss of humanity."



He continued, "UNRWA was established as a last resort to provide basic educational and medical services to Palestinian refugees after the international community failed to implement U.N. resolutions calling for a two-state solution. Do not allow anyone to destroy this hope for a better future for the Palestinian people by halting its funding or operations."