US in close contact with Lebanon and Israel over ceasefire, says truce will hold: Sources tell Al Jazeera

Lebanon News
2024-12-03 | 01:25
US in close contact with Lebanon and Israel over ceasefire, says truce will hold: Sources tell Al Jazeera
0min
US in close contact with Lebanon and Israel over ceasefire, says truce will hold: Sources tell Al Jazeera

Informed U.S. sources told Al Jazeera that the United States is actively coordinating with France, Lebanon, and Israel through a mechanism to address potential issues, affirming its belief that the ceasefire will hold as efforts to preserve it intensify.

The sources also revealed that the U.S. remains in close contact with Lebanese and Israeli officials, who have reiterated their commitment to upholding the ceasefire.
 

Lebanon News

United States

Lebanon

Israel

Ceasefire

France

