Iran's foreign minister to hold Paris talks Wednesday: French ministry

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will hold talks with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, in Paris this week, France's foreign ministry said Monday.



Iran's top diplomat on Friday accused the United States, Britain, Germany, and France of pursuing a path of "escalation" after the U.N. nuclear watchdog passed a resolution, demanding Tehran provide "full and prompt" cooperation, including access to sensitive nuclear sites.



AFP



