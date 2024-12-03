Opposition forces in Lebanon push for January 9 as key date for presidential election

From Maarab, members of the Lebanese opposition have emphasized that January 9 should be a pivotal date for electing a new president in Lebanon.



On Tuesday, they called for the election of a president who would uphold the constitution, implement the provisions of the ceasefire agreement, and drive forward necessary reforms, particularly in the economy, while starting the process of building "a state of law."



The opposition also confirmed plans to intensify efforts and increase communication with all political blocs to reach an agreement on a presidential candidate who enjoys broad consensus.



They stressed their commitment to ensuring that the January 9 session for the presidential election remains open, with consecutive rounds of voting until a new president is elected.



Additionally, the opposition reiterated the importance of maintaining the ceasefire, addressing violations decisively, controlling weapons, and ensuring that the Lebanese army is deployed across the entire country.