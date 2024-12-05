Lebanon’s tourism ready for season but demands long-term reforms, syndicate says

The Lebanese Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafes, Night-Clubs, and Pastries announced that Lebanon’s tourism sector is fully prepared for the current season, urging expatriates to visit the country as a “glimmer of hope and a breath of fresh air.”



The syndicate emphasized the importance of transitioning from reliance on seasonal tourism to sustainable tourism, calling for comprehensive political and economic reforms.



“Real recovery and prosperity cannot be achieved without reforms and political stability, starting with the election of a president and the formation of an effective government,” the statement said.



The syndicate warned that trust in reconstruction, investments, and international funding initiatives will remain limited without sustained security and political stability. It expressed hope for tangible recovery and reform by the summer of 2025 if these conditions are met.



To accompany these reforms, the syndicate called for updating tourism laws and regulations to match modern standards, ensure fair competition, and address the issue of illegal establishments operating in the market.



The statement also urged the government to prioritize infrastructure development, including opening a second airport to support group tourism and establishing tourist ports, aligning Lebanon with other Mediterranean destinations.