Lebanese Army bolsters presence in South Lebanon following ceasefire agreement

The Lebanese Army announced it is reinforcing its deployment in South Lebanon as part of implementing the ceasefire agreement coordinated with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) under U.N. Resolution 1701.



The move comes in response to the recent Israeli aggression, according to a statement from the army's leadership.



The army continues to monitor Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement and is coordinating with relevant authorities to address the ongoing breaches.



The military command emphasized that its units maintain their operational duties, including conducting raids across various Lebanese regions in search of wanted individuals.



Additionally, the army is enhancing its presence along the northern and eastern borders as a precautionary measure during what it described as an exceptional period. The leadership called on all parties to cooperate for national stability and security.