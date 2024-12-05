In a speech on the reconstruction campaign Thursday, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that the Israeli aggression aimed to "crush" the resistance but was met with fierce retaliation in battle.



Qassem attributed the perceived victory in the confrontation to three primary factors: the resistance fighters' steadfastness, the martyrs' sacrifices, and the restoration of structural capabilities.



Regarding the recently reached agreement, Qassem clarified that it represents a cessation of hostilities and serves as an implementation mechanism under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, emphasizing that it operates within the resolution framework rather than exceeding it.



He reiterated that Israel has no say over the group's internal affairs or our relationship with the Lebanese Army.



Qassem affirmed that Hezbollah respects the role of the Lebanese state in addressing Israeli violations and is providing an opportunity to ensure the success of the agreement. He highlighted the need for reflection and improvement, stating, "We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on development and enhancement."



"The state is responsible for following up on Israeli violations. The resistance allows the agreement to be a success," he said.



Addressing the humanitarian aspect, Sheikh Qassem detailed Hezbollah's efforts to aid displaced families during the conflict.



Despite challenging circumstances, he mentioned that the group distributed financial assistance between $300 and $400 per family last month. This aid, he noted, was part of a gift facilitated by the party and its ally, Iran.



"About $77 million has been disbursed to displaced families, and reconstruction is a promise and a commitment from us," Qassem revealed.

He detailed additional support for families whose homes were destroyed, including $8,000 for furniture for entirely demolished homes serving as primary residences. As for rental assistance, $6,000 will be provided for one year if the family resides in Beirut or its southern suburbs and $4,000 if located outside these areas.



The Secretary-General accused adversaries of attempting to exploit Syria by using extremist groups to undermine its regime and shift its position from resistance to serving Israel's interests.



He reaffirmed Hezbollah's commitment to standing alongside Syria to thwart such schemes, stating, "We will remain by Syria's side to counter this plan."