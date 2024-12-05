Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement

Lebanon News
2024-12-05 | 11:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah&#39;s Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement

In a speech on the reconstruction campaign Thursday, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that the Israeli aggression aimed to "crush" the resistance but was met with fierce retaliation in battle.  

Qassem attributed the perceived victory in the confrontation to three primary factors: the resistance fighters' steadfastness, the martyrs' sacrifices, and the restoration of structural capabilities.  

Regarding the recently reached agreement, Qassem clarified that it represents a cessation of hostilities and serves as an implementation mechanism under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, emphasizing that it operates within the resolution framework rather than exceeding it.  

He reiterated that Israel has no say over the group's internal affairs or our relationship with the Lebanese Army.

Qassem affirmed that Hezbollah respects the role of the Lebanese state in addressing Israeli violations and is providing an opportunity to ensure the success of the agreement. He highlighted the need for reflection and improvement, stating, "We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on development and enhancement."

"The state is responsible for following up on Israeli violations. The resistance allows the agreement to be a success," he said.

Addressing the humanitarian aspect, Sheikh Qassem detailed Hezbollah's efforts to aid displaced families during the conflict. 

Despite challenging circumstances, he mentioned that the group distributed financial assistance between $300 and $400 per family last month. This aid, he noted, was part of a gift facilitated by the party and its ally, Iran.

"About $77 million has been disbursed to displaced families, and reconstruction is a promise and a commitment from us," Qassem revealed.
 
He detailed additional support for families whose homes were destroyed, including $8,000 for furniture for entirely demolished homes serving as primary residences. As for rental assistance, $6,000 will be provided for one year if the family resides in Beirut or its southern suburbs and $4,000 if located outside these areas.

The Secretary-General accused adversaries of attempting to exploit Syria by using extremist groups to undermine its regime and shift its position from resistance to serving Israel's interests. 

He reaffirmed Hezbollah's commitment to standing alongside Syria to thwart such schemes, stating, "We will remain by Syria's side to counter this plan."

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Sheikh Naim Qassem

Speech

Reconstruction

Crises

Lessons

Work

Enhancement

Israel

Violation

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03

Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-30

Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-29

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-26

Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army throws sound bombs at residential building in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, injuring residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanese FM discusses ceasefire with Canadian and Australian ambassadors

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:28

Syria's army says lost control of key central city of Hama

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanese FM discusses ceasefire with Canadian and Australian ambassadors

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:24

US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53

Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Lebanon's PM Mikati holds talks with French military delegation's head on ceasefire and Israeli violations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More