Armed groups in south Syria take over Jordan border crossing

2024-12-06 | 10:07
Armed groups in southern Syria seized control of a border crossing with Jordan from government forces on Friday, a war monitor said, while Jordan said it had closed it.

"Local armed factions seized control of the Nassib border crossing with Jordan, as well as nearby checkpoints and towns," Rami Abdel Rahman who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP.

AFP

