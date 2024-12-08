News
PM Mikati stresses border security, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst evolving situation in Syria
Lebanon News
2024-12-08 | 07:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
PM Mikati stresses border security, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst evolving situation in Syria
Prime Minister Najib Mikati reviewed Lebanon's security situation, focusing on the border with Syria, during a series of phone calls with Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and security agency leaders.
Mikati emphasized the importance of strict border control and maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst the evolving situation in Syria.
The prime minister urged Lebanese citizens across all political affiliations to act with prudence and restraint, particularly given the sensitive circumstances Lebanon is currently facing.
In a separate call with the Secretary-General of the Cabinet, Judge Mahmoud Makkieh, Mikati requested coordination with the "National Commission for the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared in Lebanon," established under Law 105/2018, and the Committee for the Lebanese Detainees in Syria. The directive follows reports of the release of hundreds of detainees from Syrian prisons.
Makkieh subsequently contacted the commission and committee, urging them to convene urgently to devise necessary measures for addressing the matter. Both bodies are scheduled to meet in the coming hours to outline their course of action.
Lebanon News
PM
Najib Mikati
Border
Security
Lebanon
Neutrality
Situation
Syria
