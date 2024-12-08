PM Mikati stresses border security, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst evolving situation in Syria

Lebanon News
2024-12-08 | 07:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Mikati stresses border security, maintaining Lebanon&#39;s neutrality amidst evolving situation in Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PM Mikati stresses border security, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst evolving situation in Syria

Prime Minister Najib Mikati reviewed Lebanon's security situation, focusing on the border with Syria, during a series of phone calls with Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and security agency leaders. 

Mikati emphasized the importance of strict border control and maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst the evolving situation in Syria.  

The prime minister urged Lebanese citizens across all political affiliations to act with prudence and restraint, particularly given the sensitive circumstances Lebanon is currently facing.  

In a separate call with the Secretary-General of the Cabinet, Judge Mahmoud Makkieh, Mikati requested coordination with the "National Commission for the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared in Lebanon," established under Law 105/2018, and the Committee for the Lebanese Detainees in Syria. The directive follows reports of the release of hundreds of detainees from Syrian prisons.  

Makkieh subsequently contacted the commission and committee, urging them to convene urgently to devise necessary measures for addressing the matter. Both bodies are scheduled to meet in the coming hours to outline their course of action.

Lebanon News

PM

Najib Mikati

Border

Security

Lebanon

Neutrality

Situation

Syria

Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40

Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-06

Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-06

Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-06

Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanese Army tightens security amid regional escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Israeli strike targets Dibbine in South Lebanon, killing three: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Iraqi Ministry of Transport announces temporary suspension of flights between Baghdad and Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

Series of Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

Minister Hamie says government will fulfill its duties across Lebanon regarding damages from Israeli aggression

LBCI
World News
2024-12-07

Donald Trump lands in Paris to attend Notre Dame reopening: airport source

LBCI
Middle East News
05:20

Senior Russian lawmaker says Syrians must address a full-scale civil war themselves

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Syria's proposed roadmap: Here are the key steps discussed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40

Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
12:18

Syria's interior minister reports 'very strong' security cordon around Damascus: State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
11:28

Iran begins pulling military commanders from Syria, reports the Washington Post

LBCI
Middle East News
00:01

President Bashar al-Assad left the country for an unknown destination, Syrian military sources say

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More