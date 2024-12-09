MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

Lebanon News
2024-12-09 | 11:53
High views
MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'
MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

The leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, affirmed that Syria's direct or indirect influence over Lebanon has ended but noted that the country's challenges remain unresolved.

He said illegal weapons still exist, adding, "We are in a new phase where we either repeat the mistakes of the past or work along the correct path."

"We must reopen all files, especially those related to assassinations, to hold accountable anyone who 'laid hands on Lebanon,'" Gemayel said.

He noted that on April 26, 2005, Lebanon transitioned from Syrian tutelage to Hezbollah's control, describing it as "Iranian tutelage that initiated assassinations."

Gemayel recalled former President Bachir Gemayel, "who was assassinated by the Assad regime and remains in the collective memory to this day."

He highlighted the large number of Kataeb Party members who were killed while resisting the Syrian regime.

Gemayel credited the Syrian people with overthrowing dictatorship, calling it their victory. "But Lebanon has the right to celebrate, given the suffering it endured under this regime," he added.

He called for Hezbollah's weapons to be handed over to the Lebanese state as a step toward rebuilding the country.

"We will build Lebanon on the principle of freedom and mutual recognition of our history," Gemayel said, "and we will no longer accept the denial of our resistance."
 

