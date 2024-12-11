MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election

2024-12-11 | 04:18
2024-12-11 | 04:18
2min
MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election

MP Fadi Alama confirmed that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is determined to hold the presidential election session on January 9. 

He added that political forces are beginning to discuss names based on specific criteria, which will be presented in the next phase. 

Alama pointed out that several serious names are being considered, and the process will either lead to a consensus on one name or multiple names, turning the session into a democratic battle.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Alama emphasized that the new government should be fully integrated with the president and the republic's president. 

He highlighted the need to resolve several important reform projects.

Regarding the issue of displaced Syrians, Alama requested an explanation from the UNHCR, stating that a significant return of refugees to Syria is not expected at the moment, as the situation in Syria remains unclear.

Economically, Alama indicated that committees will resume work on drafting urgent economic laws needed by Lebanon after the war. These will be presented to the new president to start the reform phase.

Concerning the situation in the south, Alama praised the role of the Lebanese Army, noting that it had begun implementing Resolution 1701 as part of its deployment.

Lebanon News

MP Fadi Alama

Lebanon

President

Election

