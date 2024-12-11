Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated that the deployment of Lebanese army units in the Khiam and Marjayoun areas represents a key step in bolstering the army's presence in the south in implementing the ceasefire agreement.



"We commend the army's efforts in this new mission and the diligent follow-up by its leadership to establish stability in the south," Mikati said.



He urged the five-member supervisory committee to address Israeli ceasefire violations, which have caused casualties, and to push for Israel's full withdrawal from occupied areas in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.