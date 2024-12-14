Social Affairs Minister visits Hermel with UNHCR and UNICEF representatives

Lebanon News
2024-12-14 | 05:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Social Affairs Minister visits Hermel with UNHCR and UNICEF representatives
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Social Affairs Minister visits Hermel with UNHCR and UNICEF representatives

Caretaker Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar announced that preliminary figures indicate the arrival of approximately 85,000 new refugees into Lebanon, including 20,000 Lebanese nationals. 

He described the situation as "critical" during a visit to Hermel, where he met with representatives from UNHCR and UNICEF.  

Hajjar highlighted the poor conditions in shelter centers, noting that the current intervention by aid organizations is rudimentary and inadequate. He urged international organizations, particularly UNHCR, to take immediate action in providing essential needs such as food, drinking water, and basic sanitation.  

The minister stressed the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation first but also called for the repatriation of long-standing Syrian refugees within three months. 

"International organizations are present in Syria and capable of assisting their return," he said.  

Hajjar called on Lebanon's General Security to survey the newly arrived refugees to understand and manage the situation better.  

Lebanon News

Social

Affairs

Minister

Hector Hajjar

Visit

Hermel

UNHCR

UNICEF

Representatives

LBCI Next
Israeli strike kills one in vehicle targeting on Khardali road in South Lebanon
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

On LBCI, Lebanon's social affairs minister announces closure of Marjayoun Hospital, community struggles with service shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Minister of Social Affairs affirms commitment to protecting all displaced individuals in Lebanon and condemns Israeli attacks on civilians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Social Affairs Minister Hajjar's office announces cash assistance transferred to 9,950 Lebanese families

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Social Affairs Minister Hajjar announces $3 million cash aid for Lebanon's poorest families

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Low-altitude drone activity reported over Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Israeli strike kills one in vehicle targeting on Khardali road in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-10

Six injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, Health Ministry reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Baalbek-Hermel governor to LBCI: Baalbek Citadel unharmed, minor damage to nearby sites

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-10

Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, says stands by its people

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Israeli strike kills one in vehicle targeting on Khardali road in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:29

Sources to LBCI: Syrian airspace to reopen before flights resume within the next two days

LBCI
World News
14:30

US flies freed American Travis Timmerman out of Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

A decade after Ghouta massacre: Israel's strikes redefine the fight against Syrian weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Low-altitude drone activity reported over Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
11:06

Austria offers Syrian refugees 1,000 euros to return home

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More