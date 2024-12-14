Social Affairs Minister visits Hermel with UNHCR and UNICEF representatives

Caretaker Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar announced that preliminary figures indicate the arrival of approximately 85,000 new refugees into Lebanon, including 20,000 Lebanese nationals.



He described the situation as "critical" during a visit to Hermel, where he met with representatives from UNHCR and UNICEF.



Hajjar highlighted the poor conditions in shelter centers, noting that the current intervention by aid organizations is rudimentary and inadequate. He urged international organizations, particularly UNHCR, to take immediate action in providing essential needs such as food, drinking water, and basic sanitation.



The minister stressed the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation first but also called for the repatriation of long-standing Syrian refugees within three months.



"International organizations are present in Syria and capable of assisting their return," he said.



Hajjar called on Lebanon's General Security to survey the newly arrived refugees to understand and manage the situation better.