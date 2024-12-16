PM Mikati discusses prisons and agricultural damages with ministers at Grand Serail

Lebanon News
2024-12-16 | 04:29
High views
PM Mikati discusses prisons and agricultural damages with ministers at Grand Serail
3min
PM Mikati discusses prisons and agricultural damages with ministers at Grand Serail

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met this morning at the Grand Serail with Interior and Municipalities Minister Judge Bassam Mawlawi and Justice Minister Henry Khoury to address the issue of prisons.

Mikati instructed the swift appointment of a Public Prosecution judge, an Internal Security Forces officer, and a Red Cross representative to inspect prisons and follow up on necessary measures until Parliament determines the appropriate course regarding the proposed general amnesty.

After the meeting, Justice Minister Khoury stated, "The discussion focused on the conditions of detainees and prisons in Lebanon, as well as the issue of detainees in Syria. Certain measures will be taken in this regard."

Regarding untried detainees, Khoury said, "This matter is under review and being closely followed up, and we hope for its resolution."

Mikati also met with Agriculture Minister Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan, who briefed him on the final preparations for a survey to assess agricultural damages caused by Israeli attacks during the recent aggression.

Hajj Hassan noted that this survey will be conducted in partnership with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the World Food Programme (WFP). 

It will cover all Lebanese regions and villages and address various sectors, including plant and animal agriculture.

The Prime Minister was also updated on the wheat seed distribution mechanism, which was carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture in Zahle and Tripoli.

Hajj Hassan explained, "Another part of the distributions is in partnership with CIHEAM Bari, which aligns with our earlier discussions on localizing soft wheat production and ensuring sustainable food security, a critical concern for all countries in the region."

He added, "I also briefed the Prime Minister on ongoing initiatives by the Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with international organizations. His Excellency emphasized the importance of strengthening such partnerships and building internal, regional, and international trust, which is a key focus for the next phase."

