News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Mikati discusses prisons and agricultural damages with ministers at Grand Serail
Lebanon News
2024-12-16 | 04:29
High views
Share
Share
3
min
PM Mikati discusses prisons and agricultural damages with ministers at Grand Serail
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met this morning at the Grand Serail with Interior and Municipalities Minister Judge Bassam Mawlawi and Justice Minister Henry Khoury to address the issue of prisons.
Mikati instructed the swift appointment of a Public Prosecution judge, an Internal Security Forces officer, and a Red Cross representative to inspect prisons and follow up on necessary measures until Parliament determines the appropriate course regarding the proposed general amnesty.
After the meeting, Justice Minister Khoury stated, "The discussion focused on the conditions of detainees and prisons in Lebanon, as well as the issue of detainees in Syria. Certain measures will be taken in this regard."
Regarding untried detainees, Khoury said, "This matter is under review and being closely followed up, and we hope for its resolution."
Mikati also met with Agriculture Minister Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan, who briefed him on the final preparations for a survey to assess agricultural damages caused by Israeli attacks during the recent aggression.
Hajj Hassan noted that this survey will be conducted in partnership with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the World Food Programme (WFP).
It will cover all Lebanese regions and villages and address various sectors, including plant and animal agriculture.
The Prime Minister was also updated on the wheat seed distribution mechanism, which was carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture in Zahle and Tripoli.
Hajj Hassan explained, "Another part of the distributions is in partnership with CIHEAM Bari, which aligns with our earlier discussions on localizing soft wheat production and ensuring sustainable food security, a critical concern for all countries in the region."
He added, "I also briefed the Prime Minister on ongoing initiatives by the Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with international organizations. His Excellency emphasized the importance of strengthening such partnerships and building internal, regional, and international trust, which is a key focus for the next phase."
Lebanon News
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Grand Serail
Meetings
Prison
Agriculture
Next
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: "Shiite veto" must be eliminated with new president, calls for strong leadership
Darin LaHood from Maarab: Lebanon must elect a president who respects its sovereignty, independence, and future
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
US charges former head of Syrian prison with torture
Middle East News
2024-12-12
US charges former head of Syrian prison with torture
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters
0
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Syria's White Helmets rescuers announce end to search at notorious prison
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Syria's White Helmets rescuers announce end to search at notorious prison
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
07:24
Mikati meets Greek counterpart: Cooperation, potential for bilateral trade, and economic agreements discussed
Lebanon News
07:24
Mikati meets Greek counterpart: Cooperation, potential for bilateral trade, and economic agreements discussed
0
Lebanon News
06:42
Mohammad Choucair urges reevaluation of 1991 Lebanon-Syria treaty
Lebanon News
06:42
Mohammad Choucair urges reevaluation of 1991 Lebanon-Syria treaty
0
Lebanon News
05:58
Israeli drone strike on Najjarieh in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
05:58
Israeli drone strike on Najjarieh in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03
Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange
0
World News
2024-11-04
Spain deploys 7,500 troops to flood zone
World News
2024-11-04
Spain deploys 7,500 troops to flood zone
0
World News
2024-10-16
Canada condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza, urges protection for civilians, first responders, and UNIFIL in Lebanon
World News
2024-10-16
Canada condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza, urges protection for civilians, first responders, and UNIFIL in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-14
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals
Lebanon News
2024-12-14
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:11
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
07:11
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
4
Lebanon News
11:54
Lebanon's social affairs minister urges swift action to support 85,000 displaced amid Syria crisis
Lebanon News
11:54
Lebanon's social affairs minister urges swift action to support 85,000 displaced amid Syria crisis
5
Middle East News
2024-12-15
Netanyahu government approves plan to expand Israeli settlements on Golan Heights
Middle East News
2024-12-15
Netanyahu government approves plan to expand Israeli settlements on Golan Heights
6
Middle East News
13:35
Saudi Arabia calls Israeli Golan plan 'sabotage' of Syria
Middle East News
13:35
Saudi Arabia calls Israeli Golan plan 'sabotage' of Syria
7
Lebanon News
05:32
Israeli army destroys homes and advances in Naqoura, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
05:32
Israeli army destroys homes and advances in Naqoura, South Lebanon: NNA
8
Lebanon News
01:59
Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Lebanon News
01:59
Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More