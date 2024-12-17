Lebanon's FM calls for border demarcation and Israeli withdrawal

2024-12-17 | 08:07
Lebanon's FM calls for border demarcation and Israeli withdrawal

Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib emphasized the need to demarcate the borders between Lebanon and Israel and for the latter to withdraw from Lebanese territories it occupies.

Bou Habib's remarks came after his meeting with the head of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) in Lebanon, Major General Patrick Gauchat.

The foreign minister expressed hope for the success of mechanisms to implement the ceasefire and for continued cooperation and coordination with UNIFIL forces to achieve stability and calm in the south.

