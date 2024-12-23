Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition

Lebanon News
2024-12-23 | 11:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition

MP Gebran Bassil reaffirmed on Monday that the Shebaa Farms are Lebanese and that the issue of borders is a matter of Lebanon's sovereignty. 

Speaking after a meeting of the Free Patriotic Movement's political council, Bassil called on the new Syrian regime to officially recognize the Shebaa Farms as part of Lebanon. He emphasized the need for the country to focus on preserving its sovereignty following the recent ceasefire. 

"We must have a new goal: to maintain Lebanese sovereignty," Bassil said. 

He also expressed support for peace and freedom in Syria, wishing that the developments there would positively impact Lebanon. However, he rejected any mistreatment of Lebanese citizens due to the situation in Syria.

Bassil announced that his party would begin drafting legislation for the immediate return of Syrian refugees to their home country and would seek to prevent any new refugees from entering Lebanon. 

He pointed out that the reasons for the continued presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon should have ended with the fall of the Syrian regime.

He further voiced hope that sanctions would be lifted, reconstruction would begin, and that Lebanese citizens could be allowed to work in Syria. 

In response to recent attacks on his party, Bassil strongly condemned the bullying and slander against his group. He stated that if the judiciary does not take swift action, the party will pursue those responsible in both the media and politically.

Bassil reiterated his commitment to resolving the issue of weapons, calling for all weapons to be under the control of the Lebanese state through dialogue between political factions. He also stressed his party's efforts to uncover the truth about Lebanese prisoners held in Syrian jails, despite a defamation campaign against them.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Gebran Bassil

Shebaa Farms

Syria

LBCI Next
Lebanese army commander and PM Mikati visit South Lebanon to assess military readiness
Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Lebanon to collaborate with Interpol on arrest of Syrian official accused of war crimes: PM Mikati tells Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-21

Fall of Syria's regime clears path for Lebanese army to reclaim Palestinian faction-held sites in Lebanon: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-18

As Syria’s crisis shifts, Lebanon revisits prisoner amnesty amid growing pressure, political divides

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Lebanon to collaborate with Interpol on arrest of Syrian official accused of war crimes: PM Mikati tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Two killed, one injured in airstrike near school in Taybeh: State media says

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Youssef al-Zein replaces Mohammad Afif as Hezbollah's media relations chief

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-18

UN rights chief demands accountability for Lebanon pager blasts

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

PM Mikati vows comprehensive reconstruction plan for southern Lebanon, praises the army’s resilience

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Youssef al-Zein replaces Mohammad Afif as Hezbollah's media relations chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Lebanese army commander and PM Mikati visit South Lebanon to assess military readiness

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: Efforts are underway to elect a president during the January 9 session

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More