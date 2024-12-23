News
Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition
Lebanon News
2024-12-23
Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition
MP Gebran Bassil reaffirmed on Monday that the Shebaa Farms are Lebanese and that the issue of borders is a matter of Lebanon's sovereignty.
Speaking after a meeting of the Free Patriotic Movement's political council, Bassil called on the new Syrian regime to officially recognize the Shebaa Farms as part of Lebanon. He emphasized the need for the country to focus on preserving its sovereignty following the recent ceasefire.
"We must have a new goal: to maintain Lebanese sovereignty," Bassil said.
He also expressed support for peace and freedom in Syria, wishing that the developments there would positively impact Lebanon. However, he rejected any mistreatment of Lebanese citizens due to the situation in Syria.
Bassil announced that his party would begin drafting legislation for the immediate return of Syrian refugees to their home country and would seek to prevent any new refugees from entering Lebanon.
He pointed out that the reasons for the continued presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon should have ended with the fall of the Syrian regime.
He further voiced hope that sanctions would be lifted, reconstruction would begin, and that Lebanese citizens could be allowed to work in Syria.
In response to recent attacks on his party, Bassil strongly condemned the bullying and slander against his group. He stated that if the judiciary does not take swift action, the party will pursue those responsible in both the media and politically.
Bassil reiterated his commitment to resolving the issue of weapons, calling for all weapons to be under the control of the Lebanese state through dialogue between political factions. He also stressed his party's efforts to uncover the truth about Lebanese prisoners held in Syrian jails, despite a defamation campaign against them.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Gebran Bassil
Shebaa Farms
Syria
