Civil Defense recovers three bodies from rubble in Khiam

The Lebanese Directorate General of Civil Defense announced in a statement that specialized search and rescue teams recovered three bodies from the rubble in the Jallahiya neighborhood of Khiam, South Lebanon.



A prior Israeli airstrike had heavily targeted the area.



The operation, conducted under the directives of Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi and overseen by acting Civil Defense Director General Brigadier General Nabil Farah, was carried out in coordination with the Lebanese Army. The victims were transported to Marjaayoun Governmental Hospital for identification.