UNIFIL and Lebanese Red Cross receive citizen abducted by Israeli Forces in South Lebanon

2024-12-26 | 04:59
UNIFIL and Lebanese Red Cross receive citizen abducted by Israeli Forces in South Lebanon
0min
UNIFIL and Lebanese Red Cross receive citizen abducted by Israeli Forces in South Lebanon

UNIFIL and the Lebanese Red Cross took custody of the citizen who was abducted by Israeli forces in Wadi Al-Hujeir in South Lebanon.

He was transferred by a Lebanese Army ambulance after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

