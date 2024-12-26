News
UNIFIL and Lebanese Red Cross receive citizen abducted by Israeli Forces in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-26 | 04:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNIFIL and Lebanese Red Cross receive citizen abducted by Israeli Forces in South Lebanon
UNIFIL and the Lebanese Red Cross took custody of the citizen who was abducted by Israeli forces in Wadi Al-Hujeir in South Lebanon.
He was transferred by a Lebanese Army ambulance after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
Lebanon News
UNIFIL
Red Cross
Abduction
Israel
Army
Citizen
