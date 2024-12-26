Lebanese Army reinforces deployment following Israeli violations in the South

The Army Command - Directorate of Orientation issued statement on Thursday stating that the Israeli enemy continues to violate the ceasefire agreement, attack Lebanon’s sovereignty and citizens, and destroy villages and towns in the south.



In this context, Israeli forces infiltrated several points in the Qantara, Aadchit El Qsair, and Wadi Al-Hujeir areas in the south on December 26, 2024.



The Lebanese Army has reinforced its deployment in these areas, while the Army Command is monitoring the situation in coordination with UNIFIL and the Quintet Committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement (Mechanism).